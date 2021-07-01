EA Announces Spotlight Panels Throughout July Ahead of EA Play Live

EA today announced a series of spotlights throughout the month of July that lead up to the EA Play Live.

EA Play Live remains the final schedule summer showcase. That show airs July 22 at 10am PT and is widely believed to be where the publisher will showcase already announced titles like Battlefield 2042, Madden NFL 22, Apex Legends, and Lost in Random. There are even rumors that Dead Space might show up in some capacity. Still, there’s 22 days left before EA Play Live. To help with the wait, EA has announced a series of spotlights that take place through the rest of the month.

These spotlights are like panels where developers can provide insight about their games. Meanwhile, the July 22 showcase will focus on a collection of EA games, including new reveals. Whether or not we’ll see new gameplay from any EA titles at the spotlights is a mystery. Here’s the full schedule:

July 8 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: The Future of First-Person Shooters

July 13 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: EA <3s Independent Studios

July 19 at 4:00pm PT / 1:00am CET: Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting – How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22

July 20 at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET: More EA SPORTS!

July 22: EA Play Live at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET

Be sure to check back throughout July to learn more about EA’s upcoming titles.