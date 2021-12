The F1 season has concluded while EA and Codemasters F1 2021 still remains going strong. A new video series has been released featuring Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz as this series portrays Sainz in his gamer perspective. The setting of the video has Sainz driving an off-road vehicle through the Spanish mountains. Sainz would finish top 5 in points in 2021 and helped Ferrari secure third in the constructors championship. Sainz is also playable in F1 2021. Check out the video below.