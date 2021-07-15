EA Confirms There Won’t be any Star Wars Games at EA Play Live

Don’t expect to travel to a galaxy far, far away during EA Play Live.

Those hoping to learn more about the future of Star Wars titles from EA will have to wait until 2022. Taking to Twitter, EA confirmed that they won’t be talking about upcoming Star Wars titles at EA Play Live.

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away! — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) July 15, 2021

EA’s history with the Star Wars brand has been shaky since they inked an exclusivity agreement with Disney back in 2013. Having published only four Star Wars titles of varying quality, LucasFilm Games have since announced they’ll begin licensing out the IP to other publishers, though EA has confirmed they intend on making more Star Wars games. Star Wars Battlefront II (following a major revamp), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: Squadrons have all generated positive sentiment. EA has confirmed Respawn Entertainment is working on a sequel to Fallen Order.

Star Wars isn’t the only franchise that won’t show up at EA Play Live on July 22. BioWare has already confirmed that neither Mass Effect or Dragon Age will show up at the show. What players can expect to see is Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, new releases in EA’s sports lineup, and a handful of surprises. Just don’t expect any of those surprises to be Star Wars related.

EA Play Live streams live on July 22 at 10am PT.