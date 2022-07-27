EA Doubles Down With HyperMotion2 Technology in FIFA 23

Today, EA has introduced its latest technology that is powering the upcoming FIFA 23. HyperMotion 2 will build on the new system that was introduced last year to provide plenty of realistic animations to go along with improved gameplay. The number of animations have been increased to over 6,000 to provide true-to-football realism as these have been transferred from the real world to the game. These also include specific animations involving the women’s teams. Players can expect new movements, new start signature run styles, women-specific animations and more.

The team for FIFA 23 also built upon the Machine Learning AI that was introduced in last year’s game. An advanced 11v11 match capture was used to help drive the AI for FIFA 23 as this will provide an increase to performance and accuracy of the neural networks. Lastly, Technical Dribbling is a brand new dribbling system that includes the Active Touch system that helps to calculate a player’s direction towards the ball. This was made possible with the Advanced Match Capture listed above in combination with the Machine Learning. This allows for endless possibilities as these dribbles can be used with the Left Stick so that any player can perform. There will still be plenty of advanced dribbling options in the game. You can check out the full Deep Dive here and check out the trailer below.