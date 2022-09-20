EA, Motive Studios Announce New Iron Man Game, Teases Additional Marvel Projects

EA and Motive Studios today announced that they’re partnering with Marvel Entertainment to develop a new Iron Man game.

EA intends on expanding its gaming portfolio to include one of Marvel’s most popular characters, Iron Man. The publisher confirmed that Montreal-based Motive Studios will develop a new Iron Man game. Thought details remain under wraps, the publisher did confirm that the title will be a single player, third-person, action-adventure game with an original narrative. Olivier Proulx, who worked on the fantastic Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, leads the team.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Motive Studios is best known for developing Star Wars Battlefront II’s campaign and Star Wars: Squadrons. They’re currently developing the Dead Space remake, which launches on January 27, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Iron Man is currently in pre-production, which means we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer to learn more about the game. In addition to Iron Man, EA also confirmed that this is the first of ‘several new games’ in their partnership with Marvel. What those other games might be remain a mystery.

We’ll let you know should EA, Motive Studios, or Marvel Entertainment make any new announcements regarding Iron Man or other Marvel projects.