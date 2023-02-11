EA Offering Madden NFL 23 with EA Sports PGA Tour

While the Super Bowl is tomorrow and the official major leg of the PGA Tour is under way, EA has provided a bonus for gamers. For those who pre-order EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition on any platform, EA is including Madden NFL 23 for free. For console users, the game will automatically be entitled to the specific account on March 21. PC users will need to manually download the game. Madden NFL 23 was also just added to the EA Play list for those subscribers. Purchasers are allowed to switch pre-orders if they would like to add Madden to their library.

