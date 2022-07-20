EA Officially Reveals FIFA 23

Today, EA has officially released the last soccer game that will dawn the FIFA name within its organization. FIFA 23 already has its two cover athletes for this year, and it gave away an fairly obvious notion about an addition to the game. Women will be playable for the first time as the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema will be playable at launch. This will combine with 19,000+ players across 700+ teams that can be played in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues. FIFA exclusively offers the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander in the same game.

FIFA 23 will also include the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. These will be post launch updates at no additional cost. Players can also expect cross-play with between the different generations. The PC version will also run on the latest generation engine for the first time. Powering FIFA 23 will be the evolution of the technology that was introduced last year. HyperMotion2 will build on what was implemented last year along with the machine-learning technology.

With HyperMotion2, the update unlocks a new array of features to help increased the authenticity of FIFA. Team and player movement across the pitch will be more responsive, smart and authentic. The game will include a new intelligent dribbling system for a more natural and fluid feel to shooting. New acceleration mechanics, enhanced player awareness and more will be seen in the game with more detail coming in the next few weeks.

Players will have access to a variety of game modes with advancements and innovations coming to Career Mode, Pro Clubs, VOLTA and Ultimate Team. A new Training Center coaching system will provide new and less experienced players to easily learn fundamentals of gameplay. FIFA 23 will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 30. Early access for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition begins on September 27. EA Play members will receive monthly in-game rewards. Check out the reveal trailer below.