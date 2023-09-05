EA Officialy Unveils EA SPORTS WRC

With the acquisition of Codemasters, there have been annual releases of the F1 series of games for three years. The last actual DiRT series game dated back at the launch of the current generation consoles, and nothing has been announced for this series until today. EA has officially announced EA SPORTS WRC, the official game of the FIA World Rally Championship. This will not be the arcade-like game that DiRT 5 was, but rather follow in the line of the DiRT Rally series, which was heavily simulation focused and one of the more rewarding sim-racing titles when used with a wheel setup.

EA SPORTS WRC will use the physics from the DiRT Rally series and combine it with the Unreal Engine. The game will deliver even longer and more detailed stages than previously possible with 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations and over 600km of asphalt, gravel and snow stages. Codemasters will be developing the title as it will be the first truly next-generation rally game that offers an advanced Dynamic Handling System that refines Codemasters’ original model for the most realistic off-road experience. EA SPORTS WRC will also introduce the Builder which will allow players to build their very own modern-era rally car.

With this being the first true next-gen rally game, EA SPORTS WRC will only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Epic Store and Steam. This follows in the line of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, as this will be built from the ground up for modern hardware. The release date for the game is set for November 3 as this will be what Codemasters says will be the quintessential title for sim-racing enthusiasts. Judging by the praise that was widely received for the last simulation racing-focused DiRT Rally 2, this will certainly be achievable.

EA SPORTS WRC will offer ten current WRC, WRC2 and Junior WRC vehicles along with 68 of the most iconic rally cars spanning 60 years of the sport. With the previously mentioned Dynamic Handling System, feedback was provided from drivers along with veteran driver and game designer Jon Armstrong. Players can select a professional driver set-up mirroring their experience, but players can also personalize the handling for necessary adjustments. The game will also offer 32 player cross-platform multiplayer for competition between friends and the wider rally community.

EA SPORTS WRC is available for pre-order as players will receive up to three days early access. This would begin on October 31 as players will also receive five VIP passes. These will contain additional post-launch content, vanity packs consisting of liveries and apparel for customization in the game.