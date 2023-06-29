EA Releases Franchise Mode Gridiron Notes for Madden NFL 24

EA is focusing even more on the Franchise Mode within Madden NFL 24 and is adding a lot to the mode this year. The latest Gridiron Notes goes into detail about what to expect. The main addition is the return of Training Camp to Franchise Mode. This will integrate the Mini Games, which are also returning with the ability to play these individually. At the beginning of each season, you will be able to improve your player’s ratings prior to the season starting. Every Mini Game will be available to play in Training Camp as the focus will be to make this fun without taking up an extensive amount of time.

Within Training Camp, you will choose a Mini Game, which are available for every position on the roster outside of the offensive line. Choose an eligible player, but it can only be completed once. If you are focusing on improving a rookie who isn’t starting yet, it may be best to prioritize the Mini Game for them. Also, that player can only complete the game once in Training Camp, as this won’t make it a task every pre-season. Going for three different medals, the results do vary and do include Skill Points for upgrading players. Mini Games will also be a part of the Weekly Strategy loop. All 26 will be available during the season, however each focus player will be limited to playing what games they are eligible for. The rewards during the regular season will not be as high as in Training Camp. Below is a list Training Camp Mini Games at launch.

Target Passing (Quarterbacks) Pass Skeleton-Outmanned (Quarterbacks) Rushing Attack (Halfbacks and Fullbacks) WR Battle (Wide Receivers and Tight Ends) WR Battle-Red Zone Attack (Wide Receivers and Tight Ends) Trench Battle-The Long Hall (Defensive Line and Linebackers) Chase and Tackle (Linebackers) DB Battle (Defensive Backs) DB Battle-Red Zone Defense (Defensive Backs) Field Goal Accuracy (Kickers) Coffin Corner (Punters)

Other roster related changes have been added thanks to community feedback. Trade slots are now increased to six, which has been doubled from the traditional three. An additional year of draft picks has been included in the pool selection to help with monumental trades. Trade Tuning has been addressed as the development team is replicating the draft pick charts that GM’s and coaches use. The team was able to identify and address inconsistencies and other issues. Counter offers have been included for trade offers from other teams, allowing for adjustments to the potential trade.

There are some other major changes in store for the mode. Contract restructuring during the season is now an option along with electing to choose a player’s fifth year option on their rookie contract. Expansion to the coaching Talent Tree will offer more paths for upgrading your team. Along with more relocation cities and Commissioner Tools for custom leagues, there will be a lot of tools to help elevate Franchise Mode. You can get more details here and look for Madden NFL 24 on August 18. These updates to the series will only appear on current generation and PC versions of the game.