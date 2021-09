NHL 22 will be releasing on October 15 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Today, a new video showcasing an extended look at not only the game but also World of CHEL, has been released. This video showcases 25 minutes of overhead gameplay along with commentary from gameplay producers Ben Ross and Tyson Sawatzki. A new blog post also showcases what will be addressed after the recent Closed Technical Test for the game. You can check out this blog post here and the video breakdown below.