EA Reveals FIFA 22, Slated to Release in October

EA has released the first trailer for FIFA 22 over the weekend. While the Euro Cup Finals were happening, EA dropped some details for FIFA 22 which includes a release date of October 1. It will hit current and last generation consoles along with PC. There will not be a free upgrade between platforms like what was seen last year, as players who want both version will need to pay for the Ultimate Edition at $99.99. The cover star, once again, will be Kylian Mbappé, and the trailer showcases the new technology in the game known as HyperMotion. Check it out below.