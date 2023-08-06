EA SPORTS FC 24 Updated Details Revealed

EA has revealed the changes coming to EA SPORTS FC 24, the new soccer game that will featured licensed teams and leagues from around the world. While it dropped the FIFA partnership, the series will aim to keep everything that has made the previous titles stellar. The Matchday Experience will make the menus more immersive and go into more detail during each match. This will include more stats and cut scenes to bring the full immersion of major soccer matches to life. HyperMotionV Insight Overlays will bring in Intelligent Broadcast Augmented Reality to help with insights to better understand opponents.

EA SPORTS FC 24 will bring a new commentary duo in Ultimate Team and select kick-off modes. This helps to provide fresh voices and more energy. The two new commentators are storied English commentator Guy Mowbray and former English international Sue Smith, the first female co-commentator in The World’s Game. Beyond Broadcast Audio will put the player in the thick of the match. Sounds of football with louder chants, bigger reactions and more passionate crowds will add to the MatchDay Experience. The development team has also implemented a new default gameplay camera angle known as the Tactical Cam. This will allow for an advanced tactical view of the pitch while still capturing the stadium atmosphere with absurd detail.

Madden NFL 24 is introducing the new SAPIEN Technology to the game, and EA SPORTS FC 24 will follow suit. This is an all new character technology that allows for players to look and move more realistically. Player models are redesigned and will offer a much more anatomically precise model down to the smallest detail. This also results in smoother animations and more uniqueness for individual players. GPU Cloth will be implemented to create more realistic materials that react to a player’s stride and will shift with change of direction. The cloth will stretch and ripple while showcasing the athleticism of the players.

To polish off on improving the realism of the game, which honestly has been very realistic looking for quite a while, will be enhanced highlights and lighting. Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion will deliver depth and detail to the surface of the pitch. Player detail will stand out with crisp shading and shadows. Lastly, Dynamic Match Intros will deliver the energy of the match as soon as the game is loaded. These short and punchy sequences will set the stage and are tailored to the game mode and importance of the moment. This will weave together a pre-match narrative before leading to kickoff. EA SPORTS FC 24 will launch on September 29 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out the deep dive video below.