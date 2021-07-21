EA Sports PGA Tour Adds the LPGA, Provides Even More Content

Today, EA Sports has announced the inclusion of the LPGA Tour to its upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour game that is slated to release in the Spring. EA continues to go all in on golf after leaving the scene six years ago. This will bring ladies golf in its most realistic representation with high fidelity visuals on the latest generation hardware. The Amundi Evian Championship, which is based out of France, is one of the five majors in the LPGA and it will be present in EA Sports PGA Tour.

EA consulted a diverse group of golf professionals including former pro golfer and current Sky Sports Broadcaster Iona Stephen to work on development of the title. She will also be a field broadcaster in the game. The 2019 winner of the event, Jin Young Ko, will also be present in the game along with a slew of other LPGA athletes that will all be playable. The Amundi Evian Championship is part of a long-term partnership between EA and the LPGA.