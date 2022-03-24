EA Sports PGA Tour Delayed

It is getting close to the Masters tournament for the PGA Tour, which is when EA had stated that its revitalized golf game would be releasing. Well with very little information about the game coming out, one began to wonder what happened with the title. EA has now announced that the game will be delayed until next year. There now hasn’t been a new PGA Tour licensed golf game to release since 2K’s game in almost two years. There is no sign of another one of those titles releasing either, so it looks like Spring 2023 will be the first taste of official PGA Tour action on the latest generation of consoles.