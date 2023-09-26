EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Season 6 Now Available, eSports Announced

Today, EA has officially announced Season 6 of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR with the Ryder Cup. Patch 7.0 is now available to all players in the game as upon launching it, players will choose between team USA or Europe. Players will witness the golfers representing either team Europe or USA and will also be greeted to the official Ryder Cup theme music. This also means the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, host of the 2023 Ryder Cup, is now available. This adds two five total Ryder Cup locations in the game that includes Kiawah Island, Oak Hill, The Country Club and Whistling Straits.

Season 6 content brings the coveted “MultiVerse” gear set for either team USA or Europe. Once completing the Pro Pass, players will also earn Scottie Scheffler’s Ball Spec in the free tier, while the premium tier unlocks a brand new Titleist SM9 Custom Team USA or Europe Wedge. Players earn tokens to level up the Pro Pass by completing live Quests, Ryder Cup Challenges, and playing rounds either Online, in Tournaments or Career. Crowd chants for Team USA or Europe have been added to the game along with the Ryder Cup anthem and updated commentary. The changes to the crowd audio are now enabled in any of the turn-based formats Online or in Private Matches.

Foursomes and Four-Ball are now available to play in Online and Private Matches, as well. Online, players can choose to matchmake by themselves or invite a friend to compete as a team. Team USA and Europe affiliation is purely visual, however, and has no effect on who players compete with or against. A new Top 100 Teams Leaderboard has also been added and a new maximum level for golfers has increased from 50 to 60. Lastly, the Challenge mode is focusing on the Ryder Cups from 1991, 1995, 1999 and 2020. Challenges for the 2023 event will appear after it happens. You can also read the full patch notes for 7.0 here and check out the latest trailer below.

The PGA of America and Battlefy have also teamed up for the inception of the PGA of America eSeries. This new series will feature the Ryder Cup along with all four majors in men’s golf. The PGA of America eSeries will run alongside the Ryder Cup, which will run through October 1 and will be segmented into three stages. There are separate brackets for both Xbox and PlayStation. Registration opens today and will culminate with a Championship Event on October 21. Participants will compete to claime a pice of a prize pool including of 1.5 Million PP (Premium Currency), 15 Million RP and 20 Million XP in addition to thousands in cash. Signups can be submitted here.

“As with any great competitive experience, we value the spirit of both performance and participation,” said Robert Zliehovec, Head of

League Operations, Battlefy. “While the winners will earn fame, glory and a handsome prize, there will also be participation rewards for

everyone that competes. So whether you’re an aficionado on the greens, an avid gamer or simply someone who enjoys a good competition,

the PGA of America eSeries is definitely a unique experience to not miss out on.”