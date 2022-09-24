EA Sports Unveils Top 25 Female Athletes for FIFA 23

By

FIFA 23 will be launching next week on current generation and previous generation consoles. Ahead of the launch, EA Sports revealed its Top 25 female athlete’s ratings for the upcoming game, which will feature women’s soccer for the first time. The game features full authentic headscanning of all the WSL and D1 Feminine teams along with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023. This will come as a post-launch update for the game. Headlining the roster is Spanish Women’s National Team Player Alexia Putellas who is rated at a 92 followed by Sam Kerr, cover athlete, at 91. Dual power performance comes from two players from Olympique Lyonnais with both Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg also rated at a 91. All of these players in the game will be powered by HyperMotion2 which featured an advanced 11v11 Match Capture to better replicate the flow of the games in FIFA 23. The full list of top 25 players are below.

The top-rated players are listed below:

  1. Alexia Putellas, 92 – Spain Women’s National Team
  2. Sam Kerr, 91 – Chelsea
  3. Wendie Renard, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais
  4. Ada Hegerberg, 91 – Olympique Lyonnais
  5. Marie-Antoinette Katoto, 90 – Paris Saint-Germain
  6. Lucy Bronze, 90 – England Women’s National Team
  7. Alex Morgan, 90 – United States Women’s National Team
  8. Caroline Graham Hansen, 90 – Norway Women’s National Team
  9. Christiane Endler, 89 – Olympique Lyonnais
  10. Vivianne Miedema, 89 – Arsenal
  11. Beth Mead, 88 – Arsenal
  12. Kadidiatou Diani, 88 – Paris Saint-Germain
  13. Mapi León, 88 – Spain Women’s National Team
  14. Irene Paredes, 88 – Spain Women’s National Team
  15. Jenni Hermoso, 88 – Spain Women’s National Team
  16. Alexandra Popp, 88 – Germany Women’s National Team
  17. Sandra Paños, 88 – Spain Women’s National Team
  18. Amandine Henry, 88 – Olympique Lyonnais
  19. Kim Little, 88 – Arsenal
  20. Lina Magull, 87 – Germany Women’s National Team
  21. Lauren Hemp, 87 – Manchester City
  22. Grace Geyoro, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain
  23. Ashley Lawrence, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain
  24. Millie Bright, 87 – Chelsea
  25. Lieke Martens, 87 – Paris Saint-Germain