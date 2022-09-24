EA Sports Unveils Top 25 Female Athletes for FIFA 23

FIFA 23 will be launching next week on current generation and previous generation consoles. Ahead of the launch, EA Sports revealed its Top 25 female athlete’s ratings for the upcoming game, which will feature women’s soccer for the first time. The game features full authentic headscanning of all the WSL and D1 Feminine teams along with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023. This will come as a post-launch update for the game. Headlining the roster is Spanish Women’s National Team Player Alexia Putellas who is rated at a 92 followed by Sam Kerr, cover athlete, at 91. Dual power performance comes from two players from Olympique Lyonnais with both Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg also rated at a 91. All of these players in the game will be powered by HyperMotion2 which featured an advanced 11v11 Match Capture to better replicate the flow of the games in FIFA 23. The full list of top 25 players are below.

The top-rated players are listed below: