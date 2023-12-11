EA SPORTS WRC Season 2 Coming December 14

Today, EA has officially announced that its Season 2 Update for EA SPORTS WRC is available on December 14 with new content. This will include the inaugural Central European Rally. This is comprised of 32 kilometers of asphalt across 12 stages. Players can also expect new Rally Pass items and 60 new Moments to choose from, which allow players to replay pivotal racing moments in history. The Central European Rally takes place in the Czech Republic and will also be included in Career with various weather conditions and seasonal climates. The full route list can be found on the EA SPORTS WRC website.

“Our vision with Central Europe is to dare our players to push the limits of control and take calculated risks as they race through small villages, forests and open farmland. The addition of the Central European Rally provides an exhilarating gaming experience with its wide, winding roads and unique countryside tracks,” said Matthew Battison, Creative Director at Codemasters. “This is just the beginning of a series of exciting updates that we have planned for EA SPORTS WRC, and we look forward to sharing more in the coming months.”

Starting December 19, the new Rally Pass Season will be available. This will offer players a chance to unlock up to 30 customization items for the free, VIP and EA Play tiers. Of the 60 Moments coming to Season 2, eight of these will be exclusive to EA Play Members. There are patch notes listed below along with the trailer for Season 2. You can check out our review of EA SPORTS WRC here.

New Content

Added Central European Rally as a driveable location, free to all players.

Added 15 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the VIP tier.

Added 10 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the Free tier.

Added 5 Rally Pass Season 2 cosmetic items, in the EA Play tier.

Added a new Season of Moments, with a new challenge going live every day (~60 in total).

Key Fixes & Improvements

Made a number of performance optimisations across the game, to further improve framerate.

Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches across all cars to help reduce stuttering.

Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to trackside collisions, to help reduce stuttering.

Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to spray and kick-up, to help reduce stuttering.

Fixed an issue where GPU usage was unusually high on Main Menu screens.

Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever somebody joins or leaves a lobby.

Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location reveal screens.

Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location stage start and finish screens when panning around the car.

Resolved an exploit where players could previously get free repairs and tyre changes by quitting an in-progress Club Championship Event.

Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits across several stages and locations.

Made a number of usability improvements to the Livery Editor, including the ability to mirror decals.

Fixed an issue where saved tuning setups would become corrupted if the same name or save slot was used on multiple cars.

Fixed an issue where all tuning setup sliders would change to minimum values after loading a saved setup.

Added “Manual Auto Select” to the Transmission Assist settings, allowing players with H-Pattern and Sequential shifters to automatically swap depending on the car used.

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue in Career that caused the game to crash when the Benefactor relationship exceeded 100%.

Fixed an issue on Xbox in which changing Graphics settings would cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which changing AI difficulty would cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the game would crash if the host of the lobby would start an event.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where Motion Blur would re-set to On after the game has been rebooted.

AI

Adjusted a specific WRC driver’s pace at Monte Carlo to better reflect their real-life performance.

Fixed an issue where manually changing AI difficulty mid-Championship in Quick Play Solo would not result in AI performance change.

Made a number of general fixes to gameplay balance and experience.

Additionally, we would like to get your feedback and input on inconsistent AI performance in this forum thread, in order to make further fixes in a future update.

Audio

Fixed an issue where engine audio from the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID would sound distorted in some scenarios.

Fixed an issue where Bass Reduction Frequency could only be set to 400hz, instead of 500hz as intended.

Builder

Fixed an issue where some Builder cars would not shift into 2nd gear.

Fixed an issue where engine audio from WRC Builder cars using the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID engine would sound distorted in some scenarios.

Fixed an issue where some body parts on Builder cars would appear invisible while driving.

Career

Added Central European Rally to FIA World Rally Championship Career calendar.

Added Central European Rally non-championship events throughout the Career calendar.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when the Benefactor relationship exceeded 100%.

Fixed an issue where surface degradation was not being correctly applied throughout Career.

Fixed an issue with the Chief Engineer Perks screen in which perks would remain highlighted when no longer selected.

Fixed an issue where driver and co-driver character images were not appearing on End-of-Season summary screens.

Fixed an issue with where Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.

Removed Championship recaps from the End-of-Season summary for Championships in which the player did not participate.

Cars

Ford Escort MK2 – Fixed an issue where the interior and exterior windscreen elements were misaligned.

Hillman Avenger – Fixed an issue where mudflaps were unexpectedly appearing underneath the car body.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale – Fixed an issue where the dashboard would produce a distracting sun reflection.

Lancia Delta S4 – Fixed an issue where the dashboard would produce a distracting sun reflection.

MINI Countryman Rally Edition – Fixed a display issue that presented the car in the vehicle select screen as a 5-speed sequential instead of a 6-speed.

Peugeot 205 GTI – Fixed an issue where the service area reflections would appear on the windshield while driving.

Peugeot 207 S2000 – Fixed a number of livery issues with the official livery.

Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo – Fixed a number of issues on Livery 6 (Keferböck).

SUBARU Impreza 2001 – Fixed an issue with the interior cockpit model.

Fixed an issue on WRC cars in which hybrid deployment would always revert to Cautious between stages.

Fixed an issue on WRC cars in which hybrid deployment would cancel when throttle was released below boost threshold point, instead of when throttle input reaches 0%.

Fixed an issue on all cars where the exhaust flare would pop and appear for too long after every gear change.

Fixed an issue on all cars where engine damage effects were not displaying correctly while driving.

Fixed an issue on all cars where the HUD’s odometer would count up in kilometres instead of miles when set to Imperial.

Championship Mode

Added Central European Rally to FIA World Rally Championship calendar.

Fixed an issue with where Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.

Clubs

Resolved an exploit where players could previously get free repairs and tyre changes by quitting an in-progress Club Championship Event.

Changed stage finish procedure so that players must now drive to the marshal at stop control after crossing the finish line.

Fixed an issue where a saved Championship Template would not suggest the custom Championship name the player had created.

Co-Driver

Croatia – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.

Finland – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.

Mediterraneo – Reduced complexity of co-driver calls through specific turns to improve pace-note timings ahead of dangerous corners.

Mexico – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.

Pacifico – Fixed an issue where distance calls were being delivered at the wrong time.

Input Devices

Added “Manual Auto Select” to the Transmission Assist settings, allowing players with H-Pattern and Sequential shifters to automatically swap depending on the car used.

Fixed an issue where the Assists menu wouldn’t warn H-Pattern players of missing gear bindings when “Manual H-Pattern” is selected as Transmission Type.

Fixed an issue where deadzones were not being applied correctly in-game.

Fixed an issue where secondary handbrake input bindings were not being recognised in-game.

Fixed an issue where secondary devices would not produce vibration when connected via USB as opposed to connecting via wheelbase.

Fixed an issue that caused certain input devices to require recalibration after the game has been rebooted.

Fixed an issue on PS5 that caused DualSense controllers to continue vibrating after Vibration & Feedback was disabled.

Graphics & Performance

Made a number of performance optimisations across the game, to further improve framerate.

Made a number of performance optimisations across Kenya, in addition to the general fixes mentioned in this update.

Made a number of performance optimisations across Oceania, in addition to the general fixes mentioned in this update.

Made a number of visual and performance improvements to trees and foliage.

Made improvements to water spray effects when driving on wet asphalt.

Made improvements to wet dirt and wet grass kick-up effects on all locations.

Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches across all cars to help reduce stuttering.

Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to trackside collisions, to help reduce stuttering.

Implemented a number of additional PSO shader caches related to spray and kick-up, to help reduce stuttering.

Added a framerate limiter to Main Menu screens to optimise performance and minimise load on PC hardware components.

Fixed an issue where Fanatec and location event plates would appear stretched when using NVIDIA GTX 10 series GPUs.

Fixed an issue where vehicle headlights were active by default during the day, affecting framerate.

Fixed an issue where vehicle reflections were more adversely affecting framerate than expected.

Fixed an issue where GPU usage was unusually high on Main Menu screens.

Fixed an issue on console that caused unusual performance on Main Menu screens.

Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location reveal screens.

Fixed an issue where the camera would judder on location stage start and finish screens when panning around the car.

Fixed an issue where some visual collision effects would fade out too quickly.

Fixed an issue that would cause snow and gravel kick-up to not appear while spectating a Quick Play Multiplayer Event.

Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever somebody joins or leaves a lobby.

Fixed an issue that would cause stutter in Quick Play Multiplayer whenever a Steam friend status changed while in a large lobby.

Livery Editor

Added the ability to mirror decals from left/right-hand side of the car to the opposite side.

Added the ability to mirror decals across the symmetrical midpoint of the front, roof and rear areas of the car.

Added the ability to duplicate an existing decal.

Added the ability to change a decal shape while retaining previously set size, position, rotation and colour

Fixed an issue where framerate would drop to below 10 fps when using the Livery Editor on NVIDIA 10 series GPUs.

Fixed an issue that caused all liveries created before the v1.2.0 update to appear broken.

Fixed an issue where the camera would drift upward when applying decals to the left-hand side of the car.

Fixed a number of UI issues related to saving designs.

BMW M1 Procar Rally – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.

Lancia 037 Evo 2 – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.

Lancia Stratos – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the car’s roof.

MG Metro 6R4 – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the back of the car.

Opel Corsa S2000 – Fixed an issue where a gap was appearing between the windscreen and the dashboard.

Peugeot 309 GTI – Fixed an issue with projection depth when applying decals.

Renault Twingo II – Fixed an issue where decals could not be placed on the back of the car.

Volkswagen Golf GTI – Fixed an issue with projection depth when applying decals.

Locations

Resolved a number of exploits where players could potentially gain an advantage by intentionally resetting the car at specific points.

Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Arauco.

Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Bio Bío.

Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Coronel.

Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Florida.

Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Lota.

Chile – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Yumbel.

Croatia – Fixed an issue where players could potentially collide with invisible objects throughout the stages.

Croatia – Fixed a number of minor environmental object issues.

Estonia – Fixed a number of minor issues where abrupt seams were visible across some roadside edges.

Estonia – Fixed an issue in Quick Play Multiplayer in which cameras would move erratically when the stage is revealed.

Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Lahdenkyla.

Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Leutsu.

Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Maahi.

Finland – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Saakoski.

Japan – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit at Lake Mikawa.

Japan – Resolved a corner-cutting exploit at Oninotaira.

Japan – Fixed an issue where some logs and rocks were missing collision boxes.

Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at El Chocolate.

Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Guanajuatito.

Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Ortega.

Mexico – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Otates.

Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at La Bâtie-Neuve – Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes.

Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Les Borels.

Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Ravin de Coste Belle.

Monte Carlo – Resolved a number of corner-cutting exploits at Saint-Léger-les-Mélèzes – La Bâtie-Neuve.

Portugal – Fixed an issue where players could fall through a hole in the driveable landscape.

Moments

Added new Archive tab for Season 1 Moments.

Fixed an issue where surface degradation was not being applied to Moments.

Fixed an issue in the service area where vehicle renders would not appear on certain UI screens.

Fixed an issue where the stage timer would not stop when crossing the finish line.

Options & Settings

Added an option to limit framerate throughout Main Menu screens on PC.

Fixed an issue on Xbox in which changing Graphics settings would cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue on PC in which the Vibration tab was mistakenly appearing when using a DUALSHOCK or DualSense controller.

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode camera would shift position after the player enabled the motion blur process.

Quick Play

Resolved an exploit with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the lead driver of a Regularity Rally could trigger the Stage End Timer too early for all other players.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which changing AI difficulty would cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which the game would crash if the host of the lobby would start an event.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer where players would get kicked out of private sessions instead of returning to the lobby.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which accepting an invite during an Event podium sequence would cause cars to disappear from the service area.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which loading a Championship would incorrectly display players’ microphone icons.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Multiplayer in which a penalty time was incorrectly presented to the player on the stage results screen.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo that would cause framerates to drop when viewing Stage Results with a large number of entries present.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo in which Splits and Notes tabs were not available on results screens after receiving Terminal Damage.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play Solo in which loose/detached parts would be re-applied to a car after the player reloads an in-progress event.

Rally Pass

Updated Rally Pass progression menu with Season 2 items.

Rally School

Fixed an issue on Lesson 10 (Snow) where seam lines would appear across some water textures.

Replays

Fixed an issue where headlights appeared damaged at the start of replays.

Fixed an issue where driver and steering wheel animations were not playing in replays.

Fixed an issue where dust and kick-up was rendering in front of the car when viewing replays in slow motion.

Fixed an issue where an abnormally high amount of dust and kick-up was generated when viewing replays in slow motion.

Adjusted the maximum field of view setting for replay cameras to reduce “fish-eye” effect seen from certain angles.

Setups & Vehicle Tuning

Fixed an issue where saved tuning setups would become corrupted if the same name or save slot was used on multiple cars.

Fixed an issue where all tuning setup sliders would change to minimum values after loading a saved setup.

Adjusted the display values of Brake and Handbrake Force settings to better reflect real-world values.

Adjusted the display values of Differential settings to better reflect real-world values.

Added the ability for some forms of Differential to be adjusted in 1% increments.

Time Trial

Fixed an issue where skidmarks and ruts from a previous Time Trial attempt would still appear on-stage when a player restarted.

Fixed an issue that caused cars to spin out of control after crossing the finish line when completing a Time Trial or Shakedown.

Fixed an issue where players could not download ghost data in the service area.

Ultrawide & Multiple Monitors

Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single monitor when entering the brightness menu.

Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single screen when entering Photo Mode

Fixed a number of issues that occurred when players using multiple monitors entered Pre and Post-Stage cutscenes.

Fixed an issue that occurred when players using multiple monitors would sometimes encounter a “pincushion effect” when watching replays.

Fixed an issue where players using multiple monitors would revert back to a single monitor when pressing ALT+Enter to go full-screen.

Miscellaneous

Added Barbados flag as a selectable option when customising driver details.

Fixed an issue where all players would have a Hungarian flag in their Rally Passport.

Fixed an issue that caused finish line split times to show as 0:00.000.

Fixed an issue where hands would not render properly on some roadside spectators.

Fixed an issue that caused some users playing under minimum PC spec to not launch the game on Steam.

Fixed some minor text and UI issues across various areas of the game.

Made several minor bug fixes and improvements across the game.

– – – – – – – – – –

