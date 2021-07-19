EA Unveils Updates Coming to The Yard, Superstar KO for Madden NFL 22

A new Gridiron Notes has been released for Madden NFL 22 that focuses on the changes for the arcade modes in the game. Both The Yard and Superstar KO offer a change of pace for some over-the-top fun. The big update that is coming to The Yard are Player Classes. Progression goes between both The Yard and the narrative mode, Face of the Franchise. These classes involving specializing aspects on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Since The Yard involves players playing two positions, these classes will have effect across the board for your player.

The first class is Mojo, as this focuses on Wide Receiver and Cornerback combos. The Freak comes in for Running Backs and Edge Rushers. Goliath is aimed at Offensive Lineman, Tight Ends and Linebackers. Finally, Hitman offers perks for Quarterbacks and Safeties. Unified Progression will power these classes as building your player goes across both Face of the Franchise and The Yard, and that includes Superstar X-Factors. As you level up, you will earn new abilities for your player. If you level up enough players, you will be able to mix and match Superstar X-Factors.

The Yard will also offer a new solo or cooperative campaign full of challenges. The Yard Campaign is divided into four different chapters. Each chapter will offer its own setting that culminates with a boss battle. Each venue offers its own rules for play and each game will have three challenges to accomplish. You can read the full breakdown of everything being implemented into both modes here.