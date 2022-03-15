EA Will Not Hold an EA Play Live Event this Summer

EA has formally revealed that there will not be an EA Play Live event this summer.

EA Play Live joins E3 2022 in the list of cancelled summer events. Since 2016, EA has held an EA Play Live every summer in tandem with the traditional E3 showcases. Even in 2020 and 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the publisher opted to hold digital events. Not this year, however.

In a statement provided to IGN, an EA representative confirmed that the annual show will not take place in 2022:

“We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!”

Much about this summer’s gaming festivities remains in flux two months out. While E3 2022’s in-person event has been cancelled, an online showing has not been ruled out quite yet. Meanwhile, Geoff Keighley confirmed his Summer Game Fest show will return.

An EA Play Live 2022 showcase likely would have showcased the publisher’s usual array of sports titles, the upcoming Dead Space Remake, and, potentially, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order successor. We’ll just have to wait and see how EA intends on revealing more about their upcoming games.