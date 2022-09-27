Earthbound Soundtrack Vinyl Back with a Second Pressing

The limited nature of many modern vinyl releases make sense – many are too niche to garner a higher press run. However, it often results in fans missing out due to too few quantities or simply not seeing an announcement in time.

Earthbound (known in Japan as Mother 2) series fans have another shot at picking up the soundtrack on vinyl as Ship to Shore PhoneCo. are repressing it! Mother 2 is a 2xLP set and will come in an orange or blue marble vinyl variant.

Either option costs $45 and is available for pre-order now. Orders are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2023.