EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings Now on Nintendo Switch Online

Ever singe the addition of SNES games to the Nintendo Switch Online offerings, fans have demanded where Nintendo’s cult hit RPG EarthBound is (heck, they were arguably demanding in even before SNES games were announced for the service). Considering that the game has already been released for the Wii U and 3DS via the Virtual Console as well as the Super Nintendo Classic, it just felt like a given. Well, after years of waiting, EarthBound is available for the Switch as of today, as seen below and announced during the recent Nintendo Direct, and with EarthBound Beginnings along for the ride as well.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with EarthBound or its predecessor on the NES, the clip introduces you to the world of these games, where a group of kids set out across a world of quirkiness in order to stop an evil, otherwordly force, battling enemies with PSI powers along the way. While EarthBound mainly received a mixed reception from the Western press upon initial release, it has since been considered as one of the console’s best games. EathBound and EarthBound Beginnings are now available for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and notably are the first new SNES and NES games to be added to the service since July and May of last year, respectively (not counting alternative “SP” version like Super Metroid SP, which was also released today).