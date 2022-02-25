Eastasiasoft Presenting Showcase February 28

Big companies like Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft love giving fans a sneak peek of new things via presentations. But some smaller guys are joining the trend. Publisher Eastasiasoft announced it will have a showcase on February 28.

According to the YouTube description, there will be 14 titles covered in the span of 9 minutes. All of which are scheduled to release in March and April of this year. They will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Some recent titles from Eastasiasoft include Ravva and the Cyclops Curse, Trigger Witch and Dreaming Sarah, just to give you an idea of their library.

The announcements can be viewed on February 28 at 11:00 AM EST on the YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more news on upcoming announcements.