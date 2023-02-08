Echoes of the Living is the Latest Resident Evil Clone

Are you a fan of 1990’s survival horror games? Do you like zombies? Is Resident Evil 2 your favorite game of all time? Well there is now an extremely familiar game that is modernized for you fans. Much like Tormented Souls, Echoes of the Living takes a classic trope and modernizes it for today’s hardware. Developed by MoonGlint, the game looked to be a direct fan-reboot of Resident Evil 2, but this is actually a separate game that takes place in an eerily familiar setting. In 1996, a small town in northern Europe, a fog rises upon the town and soon after panic ensues. Complete with fixed camera angles and tank controls, this title looks to attract those that were looking for these aspects in the recent Resident Evil titles. There is currently a demo of Echoes of the Living available now on Steam.