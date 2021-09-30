eFootball 2022 Available Now Worldwide

Konami has announced that its football title, eFootball 2022, is now available for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. This is a free-to-play title as the first major core update for Fall will include the ability to create teams by signing footballers and coaches, which can then be strengthened to play against other players around the world. There will also be four new player types added to the game: Standard, Trending, Featured and Legendary. You can sign these players to either Nominating Contracts or Chance Deals. There is a Kick-Off Campaign to celebrate the launch of the game. Players can pre-order the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack for $39.99. You can check out the launch trailer below.