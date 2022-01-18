EGRET II Mini Coming to the US With Limited Edition

Mini-arcade cabinets have grown in popularity and Strictly Limited Games and ININ Game have announced that a Western edition of the EGRET II Mini will be released – limited to 5,000 units with a slew of Taito classics. 40 Games will be included and the 5-inch,4:3 aspect ratio screen can be rotated for either horizontal or vertical alignment to best-serve the game selection. With a built-in library of 40 games, players can also add games later on with an SD card slot. A trackball and paddle pad will be available alongside the main unit. There will be a few different versions of this available, with the Limited Edition including a cabinet and cup holder alongside instruction cards.

The Arcade Cabinet blue edition includes the trackball/paddle set and a controller with ten more games on an SD card alongside an OST and strategy book. Finally, the Game Center blue edition includes all of the Arcade Cabinet blue edition alongside optional mini controllers. Reservations for the Limited Blue edition cabinet are available via Strictly Limited Games, while the Blue Edition Bundle is on GamesRocket. We’ll keep an eye on these in the future to check out the full game lineups when they’re made available.