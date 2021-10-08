Eidos Montreal Shares New Cutscene, Full Soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy having gone gold last month, fans now have just a few more weeks to wait until they can get their hands on Eidos Montreal’s take on the dysfunctional crew of space-faring heroes.

Ahead of the game’s launch, the developer has a few new details and videos to share featuring Star-Lord and the gang. The first video below is a brand new cutscene starring Cosmo the space dog, a telepathic Russian dog who seems to know far more than he lets on, and is adorable to boot. In addition, Eidos Montreal has revealed the full list of nearly thirty licensed songs that will be featured in the game, with the full list of 80s songs below. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will also introduce an in-universe band named after Star-Lord himself, and released an animated music video featuring one of their songs, “Zero to Hero”, which can be seen below.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to launch on October 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.