Eidos-Montreal Showcases Guardians of the Galaxy’s PC Features in New Trailer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be here soon enough – and Eidos-Montreal is building up hype by showcasing its perks on PC. Those playing on PC will be able to enjoy real-time ray tracing, DLSS with performance boosts, diffuse illumination and support for resolutions up to 8K. It will also support HDR and a wide color gamut to ensure that one of Marvel’s most colorful worlds is captured to its fullest.

The latest Guardians game has shown great promise and even those without a high-end PC will be able to enjoy some of its benefits with an RTX-enhanced version available via GeForce Now. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, and PC on October 26. A cloud version will also be available for streaming via the Nintendo Switch – making this the first time a big Marvel release has gotten a Switch release in this format.