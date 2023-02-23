Elden Ring Achieves 20 Million Sales in Its First Year

Come Saturday it will have been exactly one year since Fromsoftware’s Elden Ring exploded onto the gaming scene and reminded everyone why its maker is the best at what they do. As should be no surprise to anyone by now, the game has quickly become the developer’s most popular release yet, with publisher Bandai Namco announcing today that Elden Ring has moved over 20 million units since it launched.

Despite it being such a massive success, Fromsoftware has yet to formally announce its plans for future Elden Ring DLC. Considering the loose threads still present in Elden Ring’s world, it’s incredible success, and the fact that the developer has released some sort of DLC expansion for all its recent games save for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, chances should be good that fans will be hearing something soon.