Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Opens the Gates on Consoles Today

Console-based ESO players can now dive into High Isle’s tale of of peace talks of political intrigue. The expansion brings players to the Systres Archipelago and throws them headlong into the cutthroat Breton society that inhabits it. In particular, players will be exploring the new “High Isle” zone, learning the Tales of Tribute card game, taking on the Dread Sail Reef trial and attempting to overcome the “Volcanic Vents” world event. There are also two new companions to recruit: Ember and Isobel Veloise. Various new dyes and leads have been added to the game as well. Those who’d like to learn more before jumping in should make sure to check out our Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle preview and also give the recent launch cinematic a quick watch.