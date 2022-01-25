Elgato Releases Steam Deck Pedal

Elgato are one of the most popular names in the game streaming hardware world. Today they’ve unveiled their newest product – a foot pedal for PC.

The Steam Deck Pedal costs $89 and features three pedals on a single device. It’s meant to sit under your desk and to be triggered via foot press on the left, middle, or center. It can be configured with the Steam Deck application to use different functions depending on the active application.

Some might think it’s a strange idea, but foot pedals are nothing new on PC. Many people utilize them to great effect. Elgato’s offering is pricier than most, but that is to be expected from this brand name offering.