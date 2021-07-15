Elgato Reveals New Stream Deck, Camera, Mixer, More

Leader in the streaming community, Elgato is bringing even more innovative and iterative products for influencers and professionals to dig their teeth into.

For starters, a brand new Stream Deck (mk2) has been revealed, featuring 15 bright LCD keys, removable faceplates, a replacable USB Type-C cable, and a removable stand. It’s a small upgrade to the already awarding winning device, but it’s enough to get us excited. This will run customers $199.99 with faceplates being $12.99 each.

The second is the Wave XLR. One of the biggest and most compelling components Elgato has going for itself is the audio mixing. The Wave Link software is one of my favorite things to customize, especially when streaming. With the Wave XLR, you’ll have your own little physical mixer that’s completely functional with the software. This features an XLR input, a tap to mute button on the top, a multfunctional control dial that can adjust input, output, crossfade between mic and PC, and a toggle for phantom power. It’s connected through a USC Type-C cable and has Elgato’s patented Clipguard which was very well utilized in their Wave:3 microphone. The digital mixer will run $209.99.

The biggest highlight is the DSLR-like camera, the Elgato Facecam. This is a 1080p60 premium webcam that features USB 3.0 connectivity, f/2.4 aperture, 24mm focal length, Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, 1/4-inch threaded mount, 82 degree field of view and of course optimized focus. It will run users a hefty $259.99.

Of course, with a microphone and a camera in your arsenal, it only makes sense that Elgato has their very own mic arm. The Wave Mic Arm comes in two different variations: the standard vertical arm that’s very flexible, and a more horizontal arm if you want to sneak it under or around your monitor. Either of these arms go for $129.99

These are excellent and suitable additions to Elgato’s catalogue of streaming products. All five new items are available right.