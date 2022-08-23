Embark Studios Shares First Teaser for The Finals

Stockholm-based developers Embark Studios made quite a splash at The Game Awards last year when they debuted ARC Raiders, an impressive-looking free-to-play third-person shooter. And while that game has been delayed to next year, Embark decided to apparently make up for the delay a little at today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live by debuting a second new game that they have in development, The Finals. While it only received a brief teaser that you can check out below, it was still enough to grab people’s attentions.

Utilizing that classic gaming device of a deadly and destructive competitive game show, the finals is a free-to-play FPS that takes place in a virtual world where combatant duke it out in arenas based on real-world locations…locations that will almost immediately be reduced to smithereens. Environmental destruction means that players can get creative and use whatever approach they want when it comes to taking out opponents with a variety of skills and weapons, even bringing in the likes of wrecking balls somehow, as briefly glimpsed in the clip. The game’s description also seems to hint that fame plays a part in gameplay somehow, but we’ll learn more about that along with other info during a full gameplay reveal next month. For now, players can up for the playtest over on Steam if this quick mayhem has tempted them.