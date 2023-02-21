Embrace the Madness as Atomic Heart Launches Today

Since 2018, Mundfish has actively been working on and promoting their debut title, Atomic Heart, an action-packed FPS set in an alternate history version of Soviet Russia during the 1950s.

Now, the game is set to make its explosive launch as Atomic Heart is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The launch trailer below provides a sampling of the bizarre world and dangerous foes that await players who dare to set foot in Facility 3826.

For more on Atomic Heart, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “deeply likable” and an “incredible adventure.”