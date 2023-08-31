Embracer Group Closes Saints Row, Red Faction Developer

Volition today revealed that their parent company, Embracer Group, is shutting down the Saints Row and Red Faction developer.

Back in June, Embracer Group announced it would be restructuring itself after years of gobbling up studios. The announcement came on the heels of the group losing out on a $2 billion deal, and would result in the cancellation of games and closure of studios. Now, two months later, we have our first major casualty.

Taking to LinkedIn, developer Volition confirmed that Embracer Group has shuttered the studio. The storied studio had been for over 30 years and developed iconic franchises, including Saints Row and Red Faction.

“This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately. “To help our team, we are working to provide job assistance and help smooth the transition for our Volition family members. We Thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years. You will always be in our hearts.”

Embracer Group has spent the better part of the past few years acquiring an astonishing amount of studios. In addition to Volition, Embracer has snapped up Gearbox Entertainment, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Saber Interactive, Deep Silver, Aspyr, and more. So far, Embracer has not announced any other major closures or game cancellations, but that likely won’t last. The restructuring is expect to happen in phases from now until March 2024.

Volition’s 30 years of game development has led to a series of excellent games, though the company had struggled to find it’s footing post-Saints Row IV. 2017s Agents of Mayhem attempted to bring something new to the table, but was unfortunately a dud despite some good ideas. Their final title, a reboot of Saints Row, did not sit well with a community that wanted to see a return of the original four title’s beloved characters. It also didn’t help that the game launched with multiple technical issues. Overall, it was not a spectacular reboot, and sales for the title were lukewarm. The final DLC expansion, A Song Of Ice And Dust, launched earlier this month. The game finally released on Steam August 24 after a year of exclusivity on Epic Games Store.

Volition’s final project, Saints Row, is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.