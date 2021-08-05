Embracer Group Obtains Seven Studios in Latest Round of Acquisitions

Embracer Group are back at it with another sizeable round of studio acquisitions, the company today announced. No less than seven developers have been snatched up by the Sweden-based holding company and among its list, are a few notable highlights. One of which is 3D Realms — perhaps best known for the Duke Nukem series — as well as Ghost Ship Games, whose debut title the dwarf-oriented, co-op shooter Deep Rock Galactic, has become a surprise hit since its full release last year following a stint in Early Access prior.

Closer to home in the context of upcoming titles, developer DigixArt — creators of the soon-to-be-released procedural, cross-country trek Road 96 — are among the recent acquisitions alongside the likes of Slipgate Ironworks, Force Field whom specialize in VR titles; Easy Trigger (of Huntdown fame, as of late) and CrazyLabs that have in the past catered to the mobile market. Today’s news marks yet another significant expansion to Embracer’s development and publishing network that at present comprises the likes of Koch Media, THQ Nordic, Deep Silver and Saber Interactive.