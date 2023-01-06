Emoji Kart Racer Now Available on PlayStation Consoles – Coming in Feb. to Switch, Xbox

There are many kart racers on the market, but nothing has quite blended the fun and frantic pace of the genre with the goofiness of emojis. The first official emoji video game allows players to leave opponents in the dust while they smile their way to victory. There are 16 tracks to enjoy with a variety of themes like snow, a sky-based area full of clouds or even a track made of cake!

There are a variety of official emojis to use, or you can create your own character – which is something we don’t see much in the genre. Splitscreen multiplayer is also offered up to keep the fun going. Emoji Kart Racer is available now on the PS4 and PS5 and will be coming in February to the Switch and Xbox consoles.