Ender Lilies Will Be Getting a Physical Release Soon

Now that it’s passed 600,000 in sales, it’s probably safe to say that Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a success. This shouldn’t come as all that much of surprise to anyone considering that it’s an excellent metroidvania, but the developers have decided to mark the occasion anyway. Today, Binary Haze announced that it’ll be bringing physical versions of Ender Lilies to market soon, with the first units likely being shipped sometime in May.

There are two versions each for PlayStation 4 and Switch now available to pre-order on Limited Run Games. One is just the standard version, which comes with nothing aside from the physical game and case. The other is the collector’s edition, which includes an enamel pin, a soundtrack CD and a reversible poster. It’s a little more expensive than the standard edition at $64.99, but perhaps that’s worth it for those who really enjoy this game?

For those who don’t care about having a physical version, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is available digitally now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.