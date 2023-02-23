Enhance Reveals Gameplay For Action-Puzzle Title Humanity

With titles such as Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect under their belts, Enhance Games have had quite a knack for publishes some unique action and puzzle games. Now, though, might see them delivering their most unique game yet. Remember Humanity? You know, the mysterious puzzle game from tha ltd. that we got a glimpse of way back in 2019, being announced for the PS4 and then seemingly falling off the radar? Well, it came back during today’s State of Play presentation, complete with a limited-time demo. You can see the gameplay showcase below, and as you can see, things get a little odd here, to say the least.

So you play as someone who wakes up one morning to find out that they’re been turned into a glowing shiba inu, and who now has to guide massive faceless crowds around various maze-like area in order to get them to salvation, thus saving all of mankind in the process. Oh, and you need to have them deal with the occasion mob of seemingly evil beings known as “The Others” in the process, which may end up involving lightsaber battles. You know, same old, same old. Players will have to order commands in order to have crowds move blocks, jump, swim, fight, and more in order to reach the finish in either one of the main game’s ninety levels, or levels created and shared by other players. A current demo available until March 6 will allow players to check out ten of these levels, try out the level creator, and even check out the optional VR mode on both PlayStation platforms and PC via a Quest headset, all before the game’s eventual release this May, so take a look if you can.