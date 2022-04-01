Enjoy Nekopara-Themed Ice Cream at Tsun Scoops

The Nekopara is no stranger to April Fools’ Day jokes. In the past they joked about an otome version of the game before making that a reality. Today Sekai Project announced something that’s both a joke and legitimate.

In Nekopara, the player manages a patisserie. The joke portion of Sekai Project’s announcement is that they are opening a shop. But the real part is that two Nekopara-themed ice cream flavors are truly available at a Southern California ice cream shop.  The two featured flavors are Paraspberry Chocola and Blueberry Neko Cake.

You can try them for yourself at Tsun Scoops for a limited time (until April 3rd). Tsun Scoops is located at 13137 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove, CA 92843. This may be a sign of more Nekopara collaborations to come.