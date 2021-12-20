Epic Games Store Holiday Store Live, Free Games Daily

The Holiday Sale for Epic Games is currently underway as it lasts until January 6. Once again, Epic is offering a free game or content daily. The first day offered Shemue III, with some content for Fortnite and Warframe following the next few days. As of today, the free game is Loop Hero and it can be claimed for free to keep by December 21 at 11:00 AM. The actual Holiday Sale sees plenty of discounts across the board and is currently highlighted by Battlefield 2042 for $39.59 and Far Cry 6 for $38.99. Lastly, for anything purchased over $14.99, Epic will provide a $10 coupon. There is no limit on this and it can be stacked.