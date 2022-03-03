Epic Games Store Launches a Trio of Freebies

The Epic Games Store usually gives out one free game each week – but this week, they’re doubling that up while still offering up a new content pack. The Recharged line has carved a nice niche out for itself by not only reviving long-forgotten IPs, but doing so at a very reasonable price point across the board. Black Widow Recharged offers up twin-stick fun, while Centipede Recharged is a vertical shooter with a more vibrant look than prior entries. The Dauntless content pock offers up premium currency and three days of VIP access to help players avoid grinding. It’s a pretty good week overall for EGS content – especially if you’ve been looking for a reason to jump into Dauntless.