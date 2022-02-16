Epson Announces 4K Projector

More and more gamers are finding that using a projector for big screen gaming has certain practical advantages over a 100″ television. Epson has announced the Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector, which sounds like it would be perfect for those wanting a gaming screen with inches that measure in the triple digits. This projector is available now through Epson’s website along with Magnolia and CEDIA dealers. Some technical features are listed below.

· 4K PRO-UHD1 – Advanced pixel-shifting technology works in parallel with three individual high-definition LCD chips to produce an exceptionally sharp 4K picture without sacrificing picture brightness

· Precision Shift Glass Plate Technology – Unique digitally controlled Precision Shift Glass Plate precisely refracts pixel-light to display a 3840 x 2160, 8.29-million-pixel image for an exceptionally sharp and clear 4K picture

· Epson ZX Picture Processor – Our most advanced video processing technology to date, the proprietary 36-bit Epson ZX Picture Processor handles real-time color, contrast, HDR,2 frame interpolation and resolution enhancement to faithfully reproduce the source material the way it was intended to be shown

· Laser Array Light Source – True multi-array laser diodes produce an ideal light source to power the unique 3-Chip 3LCD Projector Engine for quick turn-on, incredible picture brightness, black contrast and color accuracy

· High Picture Brightness – Impressive 2,700 lumens of color and 2,700 lumens of white brightness3 for an exceptional picture in virtually any theater environment – even in rooms with ambient light

· True 3-Chip 3LCD Projector Engine – Advanced 3LCD technology uses three individual LCD chips to continuously display 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame; this allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness without any rainbowing or color brightness issues seen with other projection technologies

· Impressive HDR – Full 10-bit HDR2 color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR, HDR10+ and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) content for an exceptional visual performance; real-time HDR curve adjustment allows for 16 steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance regardless of the content

· 120 Hz Refresh Rate – Refresh rates up to 120 Hz allow for smoother motion for supported content while providing the option for impressive Frame Interpolation for content below 120 Hz

· Epic for Gaming – Gaming up to 4K at 120 frames per second, along with input lag times below 20 ms, allow for serious gamers to take full advantage of the latest generation of gaming consoles and even higher-end gaming PCs