ESRB Accidentally Outs Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

The ESRB has released a new rating for a Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PS5 and PS4.

Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions’ critical and commercial darling, might get a second wind. The ESRB’s recently published rating suggests that a Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut may not be that far off, though what’s different remains a mystery. The attached description is identical between the original release and this Director’s Cut.

One notable difference is that the PS4 version of the Director’s Cut includes ‘in-game purchases,’ which is notably absent from the PS5 version. Considering the original release and the post-release Legends mode don’t feature any microtransactions, it’s possible this new in-app purchase could be for a PS5 upgrade.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4. Considering ESRB ratings come shortly before official announcements, we might not have to wait much longer to learn about Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.