Europe Getting Premium Physical Edition of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

By

The original Doki Doki Literature Club was many people’s first visual novels, and one of their favorite experiences. As such, there’s a great deal of excitement surrounding the upcoming release of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus.

The Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Premium Physical Edition costs approximately $49 US dollars and comes with the following goodies: four character standees (2″), vinyl sticker sheet, Doki Doki Literature Club membership card, soundtrack download code, exclusive poem by Monika and of course a copy of the game itself. On the Switch only you’ll also get a poem notebook over cover with the game copy.

This special physical edition of the game is coming to Switch, PS4 and PS5. While the edition includes a European-region copy of the game, all of those systems are region free and easy to import from Funstock. Pre-orders are open now ahead of the anticipated September 24, 2021 release date.