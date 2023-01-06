EVE Online 2023 Roadmap Revealed

In a stream earlier today CCP Games shared the 12-month development roadmap for spacefaring MMO EVE Online. As EVE celebrates its 20th anniversary it shows no signs of slowing down with their plans for the upcoming year which include two new expansions and Microsoft Excel integration. There will be a Lunar New Year event celebration launching on January 19 along with simplified Chinese support outside of Mainland China on EVE Online’s Tranquility server.

“2022 was huge for EVE, but 2023 is going to be monumental,” said CCP Games’ Creative Director, Bergur Finnbogason. “As we now enter this majestic third decade of EVE, our roadmap only scratches the surface of what we have in the works. We will continue to evolve the future of war with two expansions arriving later this year, bringing a wealth of new events, content, and features for players and our incredible community to look forward to.”

These two new expansions build upon the dynamic narrative introduced in the Uprising expansion, adding fresh storylines, new features and invigorating events around New Eden. A direct Enlistment feature will launch in Q1 which allows players to seamlessly join Factional Warfare events without having to leave their corporations or alliance mates. There will also be updates to the EVE Evolved initiation and the Factional Warfare system in the coming months. Microsoft Excel integration might seem like an odd game update but for EVE Online it makes perfect. Players with an Omega subscription will be able to import data from EVE’s API into Excel using a native plugin when the feature launches in May. This Excel integration will allow players to access and calculate everything from battle strategy to profit margins, making managing the business end of EVE Online smoother. A closed beta for Excel integration will become available at the end of January.