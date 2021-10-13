EVE Online Invades Apple

EVE Online has been exploring the out reaches of space for 18 years and now capsuleers can go into new uncharted territory: Apple computers. For the first time since its launch, EVE Online can be played natively on Apple computers. Utilizing Apple’s powerful graphic processing framework, Metal, EVE Online will experience improved graphic fidelity, lower memory use, and CPU optimization for a smooth gameplay experience. Additionally, Mac keyboard and mouse shortcuts are now supported in the native Mac client. Mac users taking their maiden voyage in New Eden can ease into the MMO with the narrative driven training program and skills plans. To celebrate the arrival of Mac users to EVE Online, pilots can participate in a new daily log-in reward campaign stocked with all-new boosters, various celebratory SKINs, and more.