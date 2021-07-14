Evercade Renovation Collection Includes Valis, El Viento and More

Blaze Entertainment, the people behind the Evercade, just announced the latest Evercade cartridge. It’s rather different from anything we’ve seen released before.

This collection includes twelve Renovation Products Inc. (the English arm of Telenet):

Arcus Odyssey

Beast Wrestler

Dino Land

El Viento

Exile

FInal lZone

Gaiares

Granada

Sol-Deace

Traysia

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier

Valis 3

Pre-orders for the Evercade Renovation Collection 1 open this November. The cartridge is expected to start shipping in early 2022.