Evercade Renovation Collection Includes Valis, El Viento and More

Blaze Entertainment, the people behind the Evercade, just announced the latest Evercade cartridge. It’s rather different from anything we’ve seen released before.
This collection includes twelve Renovation Products Inc. (the English arm of Telenet):
- Arcus Odyssey
- Beast Wrestler
- Dino Land
- El Viento
- Exile
- FInal lZone
- Gaiares
- Granada
- Sol-Deace
- Traysia
- Valis: The Fantasm Soldier
- Valis 3
Pre-orders for the Evercade Renovation Collection 1 open this November. The cartridge is expected to start shipping in early 2022.