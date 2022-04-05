Evercade VS Users Getting Game of the Month Feature

The Evercade VS has become a great way to enjoy the Evercade’s portable games on a TV with multiplayer action. Today, Blaze Entertainment announced a new digital incentive for Evercade VS. hardware owners. VS. owners can enjoy a game of the month digitally ever month throughout the rest of 2022, resulting in what will be the Indie Heroes Collection 2 in a physical format at the end of the year playable on every Evercade device. The first game is Tapeworm Disco Puzzle, a grid-based puzzle game starring a tapeworm who also owns a nightclub and has to keep its flea customers happy.

The small Evercade VS. console includes Data East and Technos cartridges alongside two Evercade controllers, with four total controllers being able to be plugged in via the front USB ports. Kind of like a digital camera with dual SD card slots, the VS. includes two cartridge slots so you can load up all of the available games on those carts on the UI at once – a nice little feature to be sure since it’s never really been done before on a physical cartridge-based device.