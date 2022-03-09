Evil Dead: The Game Newest Trailer Shows Off Kandarian Demon

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new trailer for the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game. This trailer introduces the Kandarian Demon as it is narrated by Bruce Campbell, himself. The Kandarian Demon has possession powers and an Army of Darkness at his command. Players can do a 4v1 in Evil Dead as the game will include some of the iconic characters and enemies. It will launch on May 13 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and on PC via the Epic Games Store. Check out the trailer below.