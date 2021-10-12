Evil Genius 2: World Domination Conquers Consoles November 30

No longer content with dominating the PC world, Rebellion has announced that it will be bringing Evil Genius 2: World Domination to consoles on November 30. This will be more or less the same strong experience that’s currently available on PC, but console players who order early will be able to acquire a few extra items for themselves. These include:

A Trojan Horse – Placing one of these in the ol’ evil lair will unlock new evil schemes to pursue.

The Aurora Borealis – Localize this entirely within the lair to distract agents and tourists alike.

The Fountain of Youth – All minions that drink of its legendary waters gain a decent boost in stats.

Each of the four villains featured in Evil Genius 2: World Domination has their own vision of world conquest, and they each have their own way of going about it. With the expansion to consoles and the addition of the above items though, perhaps the venture will be just that much easier across the board. Make sure to check out the latest trailer below for a quick refresher on what a world-domineering organization looks like.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is available now for PC, and it launches on November 30 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.